Director/PDMR Shareholding
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
1 April 2022
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases of shares on 1 April 2022 by Christabel Aldous, a person closely associated with Hugh Aldous, non-executive director and PDMR of the Company.
Christabel Aldous purchased 20,000 ordinary shares at a price of 66.9p per share.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Christabel Aldous
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
A person closely associated with Hugh Aldous, director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ORDINARY SHARES IN OF 0.1P EACH
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BF0SCX52
b)
Nature of the transaction
MARKET PURCHASE OF 20,000 ORDINARY SHARES.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
1 April 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)