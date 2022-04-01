In this article:

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 April 2022

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases of shares on 1 April 2022 by Christabel Aldous, a person closely associated with Hugh Aldous, non-executive director and PDMR of the Company.

Christabel Aldous purchased 20,000 ordinary shares at a price of 66.9p per share.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Christabel Aldous 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status A person closely associated with Hugh Aldous, director/PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment



Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc b) LEI 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ORDINARY SHARES IN OF 0.1P EACH Identification code ISIN: GB00BF0SCX52 b) Nature of the transaction MARKET PURCHASE OF 20,000 ORDINARY SHARES. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

£0.669 Volume(s)

20,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

20,000 Ordinary shares

£0.669 e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)



