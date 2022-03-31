Director/PDMR Shareholding
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Director/PDMR Shareholding
31 March 2022
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases of shares on 31 March 2022 by Hugh Aldous, non-executive director and PDMR of the Company.
Hugh Aldous purchased 30,000 ordinary shares at a price of 67.0p per share.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Hugh Aldous
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ORDINARY SHARES IN OF 0.1P EACH
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BF0SCX52
b)
Nature of the transaction
MARKET PURCHASE OF 30,000 ORDINARY SHARES.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
31 March 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)