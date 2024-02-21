PETERS FREDERICK C II, a director at Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC), executed a sale of 1,500 shares in the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Paycom Software Inc is a technology company that provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. The company offers a suite of products that enables businesses to manage the complete employment lifecycle from recruitment to retirement.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Paycom Software Inc shows a pattern of 2 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year.

Director PETERS FREDERICK C II Sells 1,500 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Paycom Software Inc were trading at $189.87, giving the company a market cap of $10.294 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 30.85, which is above the industry median of 27.25 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $189.87 and a GuruFocus Value of $467.66, Paycom Software Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.41, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

