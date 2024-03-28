Director Phillip Gobe Sells Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Director Phillip Gobe has executed a sale of 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $261.12 per share, resulting in a total value of $522,240.Pioneer Natural Resources Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co and has not made any share purchases. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 14 insider sells and no insider buys.

The stock's market cap stands at $61.33 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. Pioneer Natural Resources Co's price-earnings ratio is 12.99, which is above the industry median of 10.86 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the stock trading at $261.12 and a GuruFocus Value of $216.81, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

