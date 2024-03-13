Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW), a company specializing in international payment solutions, recently experienced a significant insider transaction. Director Phillip Riese sold 50,000 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.Phillip Riese, who holds a position at the company, has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 50,000 shares and purchasing none. This latest transaction continues the trend observed within the company's insider activity.

Director Phillip Riese Sells 50,000 Shares of Flywire Corp (FLYW)

The insider transaction history for Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 84 recorded over the past year and no insider purchases during the same period.On the valuation front, Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares were trading at $26.37 on the day of the insider's recent sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $3.251 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.69, with a GF Value of $37.97, suggesting that Flywire Corp is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock valuation, investors and analysts can visit the GuruFocus website.

