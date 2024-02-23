Richard Pops, a director at Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX), executed a sale of 15,000 shares in the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 0 insider buys and 64 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc were trading at $132.47, resulting in a market cap of $13.271 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 55.11, above the industry median of 22.92 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $132.47 and a GuruFocus Value of $149.45, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Director Richard Pops Sells 15,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

Director Richard Pops Sells 15,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

