Richard Stewart, a director at Kirby Corp, sold 3,000 shares of the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Kirby Corp is a Houston-based marine transportation and diesel engine services company, operating the largest fleet of inland tank barges and towing vessels in the United States. The company's marine transportation services are used for transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, along all three U.S. coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby also operates a diesel engine services segment, providing after-market service and genuine replacement parts for diesel engines, transmissions, pumps, and compression products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Kirby Corp indicates a trend with 1 insider buy and 32 insider sells over the past year.

Director Richard Stewart Sells 3,000 Shares of Kirby Corp (KEX)

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Kirby Corp were trading at $85.62, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.132 billion.

Kirby Corp's price-earnings ratio stands at 23.58, which is above the industry median of 14.11 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the stock price at $85.62 and a GuruFocus Value of $85.04, Kirby Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value.

Director Richard Stewart Sells 3,000 Shares of Kirby Corp (KEX)

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

