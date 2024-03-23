Director Robert Bennett Sells 67,000 Shares of HP Inc (HPQ)

Director Robert Bennett has sold 67,000 shares of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $30.01 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,010,670.

HP Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a global provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services. The company operates through three segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments.

Over the past year, Robert Bennett has sold a total of 67,000 shares of HP Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for HP Inc shows a pattern of 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, HP Inc's shares were trading at $30.01 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $29.403 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.79, which is below the industry median of 23.83 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $30.01 and a GuruFocus Value of $30.06, HP Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

For more information on insider trades at HP Inc, interested parties can view the full SEC filing through the provided link.

SEC Filing

