Director Robert Carey Acquires 1,200,000 Shares of Beyond Air Inc (XAIR)

On December 18, 2023, Robert Carey, a director at Beyond Air Inc, executed a significant stock purchase, acquiring 1,200,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Beyond Air Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing products for the treatment of various diseases and conditions. The company's primary focus is on developing a nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery system capable of delivering NO for various therapeutic applications.

Insider transactions are closely monitored as they can be indicative of a company's prospects from the perspective of those with an intimate knowledge of the business. An insider purchase can suggest confidence in the company's future performance, while insider sales might indicate the opposite.

Over the past year, the insider, Robert Carey, has purchased a total of 1,582,837 shares and has not sold any shares. This latest acquisition represents a significant addition to the insider's holdings in Beyond Air Inc.

The insider transaction history for Beyond Air Inc shows a pattern of more insider buying than selling. In the past year, there have been 18 insider buys and only 1 insider sell.

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Beyond Air Inc were trading at $1.64, resulting in a market cap of $68.421 million.

The stock's price relative to its GuruFocus Value (GF Value) suggests a valuation discrepancy. With a share price of $1.64 and a GF Value of $7.04, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.23, indicating that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes as forecasted by Morningstar analysts.

