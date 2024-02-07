Director Robert Gagnon Sells 9,204 Shares of Verastem Inc (VSTM)

On February 6, 2024, Robert Gagnon, a director at Verastem Inc, executed a sale of 9,204 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Verastem Inc, traded under the ticker VSTM, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life for cancer patients. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to inhibit critical signaling pathways that promote cancer cell survival and proliferation.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,961 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 23 insider sells for Verastem Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Verastem Inc were trading at $13.7 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $339.854 million for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 9.86, indicating that Verastem Inc was significantly overvalued according to the GF Value of $1.39. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

