On December 19, 2023, Roxanne Taylor, a director at Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG), sold 16,216 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Pure Storage Inc is a technology company that provides data storage solutions designed to enable the widespread adoption of flash storage in the enterprise and cloud environments.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,371 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for insiders at Pure Storage Inc indicates a pattern of sales over the past year, with 16 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

Director Roxanne Taylor Sells 16,216 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Pure Storage Inc were trading at $37.05, resulting in a market cap of $11.39 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 189.79, which is above the industry median of 22.64 but below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $37.05 and a GuruFocus Value of $30.74, Pure Storage Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

