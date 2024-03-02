Director Sharp Ingle Sells 3,000 Shares of Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA)

Director Sharp Ingle of Ingles Markets Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has sold 3,000 shares of the company on February 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $77.16 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $231,480.

Ingles Markets Inc is a leading American regional supermarket chain with operations in the Southeastern United States. The company provides a wide range of food products, including grocery, meat and dairy items, as well as other perishable goods. In addition to food retailing, Ingles Markets Inc also operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in a series of transactions, selling a total of 48,500 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Ingles Markets Inc has seen 20 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Ingles Markets Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has a market capitalization of $1.449 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.85, which is below both the industry median of 16.755 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own historical pricing.

The stock's current trading price of $77.16, when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $89.16, indicates that Ingles Markets Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

