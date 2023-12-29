Director Susan Nestegard Sells 8,105 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

On December 27, 2023, Susan Nestegard, a director at Hormel Foods Corp, executed a sale of 8,105 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Hormel Foods Corp, with a market cap of $17.47 billion, is a global branded food company with over 130 years of operations. The company's portfolio includes more than 30 iconic brands, such as SPAM, SKIPPY, Hormel Natural Choice, Applegate, Justin's, Wholly, Hormel Black Label, Columbus, and more than 30 others, which are sold in over 80 countries worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,105 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Hormel Foods Corp indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 9 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Hormel Foods Corp were trading at $31.78. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 21.88, which is above the industry median of 18.4 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Hormel Foods Corp's stock, with a price of $31.78 and a GuruFocus Value of $47.86, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66. According to this metric, the stock is considered Significantly Undervalued in relation to its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

