Sven Wehrwein, a director of SPS Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC), sold 5,408 shares of the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. SPS Commerce Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions for suppliers, retailers, and distributors. Its services include global data synchronization, product content management, and dynamic trading partner connectivity among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,908 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for SPS Commerce Inc shows a pattern of selling activities, with 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Director Sven Wehrwein Sells Shares of SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC)

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SPS Commerce Inc were trading at $195.25, resulting in a market cap of $7.070987 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 109.61, which is above the industry median of 26.715 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a current price of $195.25 and a GuruFocus Value of $179.35, SPS Commerce Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

