Tamara Bohlig, a director at Axos Financial Inc, has sold 2,000 shares of the company on February 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Axos Financial Inc is a financial services company that provides a range of banking and lending products primarily to individual consumers and businesses. The company operates through its subsidiary, Axos Bank, offering products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, and personal loans, with a focus on technology-driven, personalized service.

The insider transaction history for Axos Financial Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 10 insider sells and only 2 insider buys during this period.

Director Tamara Bohlig Sells 2,000 Shares of Axos Financial Inc

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Axos Financial Inc were trading at $53.61, giving the company a market cap of $3.074 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Axos Financial Inc stands at 7.97, which is below both the industry median of 9.32 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $53.61 and a GuruFocus Value of $62.25, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.86, suggesting that Axos Financial Inc is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

