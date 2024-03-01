Director Tarang Amin Acquires Shares of JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Tarang Amin, a director at JM Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM), has increased his stake in the company according to a recent SEC filing. On February 29, 2024, the insider purchased 900 shares of the company at a price of $122.22 per share.

Over the past year, Tarang Amin has been actively engaging with the market regarding JM Smucker Co's stock. The insider has bought a total of 1,900 shares and sold a total of 7 shares in the company.

The transaction history for insiders at JM Smucker Co shows a pattern of more sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 13 insider sells during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, JM Smucker Co's shares were trading at $122.22, giving the company a market capitalization of $12.755 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.85, with a GF Value of $144.58, indicating that JM Smucker Co is currently modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

JM Smucker Co is a well-known manufacturer of branded food and beverage products. The company's portfolio includes coffee, pet food, snacks, and other consumer packaged goods. It is recognized for its iconic brands and commitment to quality products.

