Director Teresa Taylor Sells 12,022 Shares of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Teresa Taylor, a director at T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS), executed a sale of 12,022 shares in the company on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 23,022 shares sold and no shares purchased.

T-Mobile US Inc is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing wireless voice and data services in the United States through its various subsidiaries. The company's offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging, and data services, as well as wholesale wireless services.

The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with no insider buys recorded over the past year and a total of 35 insider sells during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $161.8, giving the company a market capitalization of $192,011.436 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 23.34, above the industry median of 15.99 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.12, with a share price of $161.8 and a GuruFocus Value of $143.97, indicating that T-Mobile US Inc was considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

