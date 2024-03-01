Director van der Graaf Kees Sells Shares of Enpro Inc (NPO)

Director van der Graaf Kees has sold 1,200 shares of Enpro Inc (NYSE:NPO), according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction took place on February 29, 2024, with the shares being sold at a market price of $160.01 each. Following this transaction, van der Graaf Kees's total sales over the past year amount to 1,200 shares of Enpro Inc, with no reported purchases during the same period.

Enpro Inc is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications across diverse end markets. The company operates through various segments, including Sealing Products, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials, providing solutions for industries ranging from aerospace to heavy-duty trucking.

The insider transaction history for Enpro Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells during this timeframe.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, Enpro Inc had a market capitalization of $3.237 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 146.08, significantly above both the industry median of 22.12 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value), suggests that Enpro Inc is currently Significantly Overvalued. With a share price of $160.01 and a GF Value of $114.40, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.4.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The above insider trend image reflects the recent activities of insiders at Enpro Inc, providing a visual representation of the buying and selling patterns over the past year.

The GF Value image offers insight into the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate as per GuruFocus analysis.

