Director VON LEHMAN JOHN I Sells Shares of American Financial Group Inc

On February 22, 2024, Director VON LEHMAN JOHN I executed a sale of 1,773 shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG), according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $125.48 per share, resulting in a total value of $222,521.04.

American Financial Group Inc is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,252 shares of American Financial Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider, with no insider buys reported over the same period.

The insider transaction history for American Financial Group Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 7 recorded over the past year and no insider purchases during the same timeframe.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, American Financial Group Inc had a market capitalization of $10.579 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 12.59, slightly above the industry median of 12.05 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock was trading at $125.48 on the day of the insider's sale, with a GuruFocus Value of $165.59. This indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76, suggesting that American Financial Group Inc was modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' perspectives on the stock's valuation. The recent sale by Director VON LEHMAN JOHN I may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of this insider activity.

