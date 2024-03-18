OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OSW), a global provider of health and wellness products and services onboard cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, has experienced a recent insider transaction. According to a SEC Filing, Director Walter Mclallen sold 15,000 shares of the company on March 14, 2024.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 103,658 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd, with a total of 14 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same timeframe.

Director Walter Mclallen Sells 15,000 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW)

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd were trading at $13.04, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.297 billion. The stock's price on that day was significantly lower than the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $23.37, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.56. According to GuruFocus, this suggests that OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, a GuruFocus adjustment factor is applied based on the company's historical returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The insider's decision to sell shares may be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into a company's financial health and future prospects. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

