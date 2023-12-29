On December 27, 2023, Wendall Wierenga, a director at Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Cytokinetics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,020 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Cytokinetics Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cytokinetics Inc were trading at $73.6, giving the company a market cap of $8.162 billion.

With the stock price at $73.6 and a GuruFocus Value of $3.08, Cytokinetics Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 23.9, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Director Wendall Wierenga Sells 10,000 Shares of Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

