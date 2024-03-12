Director Wigzell Hans Lennart Rudolf Sells 15,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Wigzell Hans Lennart Rudolf, Director of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), has sold 15,000 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $123.25 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,848,750.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company is particularly known for its work in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatments.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of sales by the insider.

The insider transaction history for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 5 insider buys and 7 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc had a market cap of $11.398 billion, with shares trading at $123.25 each.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.82, indicating that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc was modestly undervalued based on its GF Value of $149.80.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

