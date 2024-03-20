Director William Hoffman Sells 40,000 Shares of Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

In a recent transaction filed with the SEC, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NARI) on March 18, 2024. The filing can be found through the following SEC Filing.Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from venous diseases. The company's innovative technology is designed to remove blood clots and restore blood flow in the venous system.According to the data provided, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 346,897 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Inari Medical Inc indicates a pattern of insider selling, with 27 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.On the valuation front, shares of Inari Medical Inc were trading at $41.13 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $2.651 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.4, with a GuruFocus Value of $103.72. This valuation suggests that Inari Medical Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus's metrics.The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

