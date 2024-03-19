Director William Swanson Acquires 2,500 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Director William Swanson of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) has recently increased his stake in the company. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-15, the insider purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock.L3Harris Technologies Inc is a global aerospace and defense technology innovator, providing advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains.In terms of insider activity, over the past year, William Swanson has executed a total of 1 buy transaction, acquiring 2,500 shares. There have been no sales reported by the insider during this period. The overall insider transaction history for L3Harris Technologies Inc shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, L3Harris Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $214.37 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market capitalization of $40.095 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.75, which is lower than the industry median of 34.15 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.83, with a GF Value of $258.22, indicating that L3Harris Technologies Inc is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

