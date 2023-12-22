Director William Verity Sells Shares of American Financial Group Inc

On December 20, 2023, William Verity, a director at American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG), sold 2,274 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $120.26 each, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $273,511.24.

American Financial Group Inc is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 2,274 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and five insider sells for American Financial Group Inc.

On the valuation front, American Financial Group Inc's shares were trading at $120.26 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.94 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 11.68, which is above the industry median of 10.9 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $120.26 and a GuruFocus Value of $158.97, American Financial Group Inc is considered modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider transaction may provide investors with an indication of how the insider views the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

