William Voss, a director of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN), has sold 16,439 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. SpartanNash Co is a company that distributes grocery products to independent grocery retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, and through its own retail stores. The company operates in the United States and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,704 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and three insider sells for SpartanNash Co.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SpartanNash Co were trading at $19.84, giving the company a market cap of $685.248 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.25, which is lower than the industry median of 16.5 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $19.84 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $25.46 indicates that SpartanNash Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Director William Voss Sells 16,439 Shares of SpartanNash Co (SPTN)

Director William Voss Sells 16,439 Shares of SpartanNash Co (SPTN)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

