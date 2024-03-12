Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), a global leader in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, saw a recent insider transaction by Director Willie Reed. According to a SEC Filing, the insider sold 1,370 shares of the company on March 11, 2024.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,370 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 17 insider sells for Zoetis Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Zoetis Inc were trading at $182.68, valuing the company at a market cap of $83.034 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.77, which is above the industry median of 22.92 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.92, with a GF Value of $198.78, indicating that Zoetis Inc is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Director Willie Reed Sells Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Zoetis Inc, providing investors with a visual representation of insider transactions over the past year.

The GF Value image provides an additional perspective on the stock's valuation, comparing the current share price to the intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus.

