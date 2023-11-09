Disc Medicine Inc (IRON) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Business Progress

Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) completed enrollment for BEACON and AURORA studies, advancing its clinical portfolio.

Q3 2023 financials show a net loss of $14.1 million, with significant investment in research and development.

The company's cash position remains strong with $370.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Upcoming presentations at ASH 2023 meeting to provide updated data on clinical programs.

On November 9, 2023, Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company, which is dedicated to developing novel treatments for patients with serious hematologic diseases, highlighted its progress in advancing its clinical portfolio, including the completion of enrollment for its BEACON and AURORA studies.

Recent Business Highlights

Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) has made significant strides in its clinical development programs. The company's President and CEO, John Quisel, expressed optimism about the progress, stating,

We made tremendous progress this quarter in advancing our portfolio, including a major milestone of completing enrollment of both BEACON and AURORA studies within a year, as well as advancing our third development program into the clinic,"

and looking forward to presenting updated interim data at the ASH 2023 meeting in December.

Financial Performance

The financial results for Q3 2023 reflect the company's continued investment in its research and development efforts. Operating expenses for the quarter totaled $18.9 million, with research and development expenses accounting for $14.4 million. This represents a significant increase from the $7.9 million spent on R&D in the same quarter of the previous year. General and administrative expenses also rose to $4.5 million from $2.6 million year-over-year.

Despite the increased expenses, the company's net loss for the quarter was $14.1 million, an improvement compared to the net loss of $16.1 million for the same period in 2022. This improvement was partly due to other income, netting $4.9 million for the quarter.

Story continues

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) maintains a robust balance sheet, with cash and cash equivalents of $370.5 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $194.6 million at the end of 2022. The company's total assets have increased to $376.5 million from $200.2 million, while total liabilities stand at $17.5 million, down from $23.6 million at the end of the previous year. The company's equity also saw a substantial increase, indicating a strong financial position to support its operations and clinical trials.

Looking Forward

As Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) continues to advance its clinical programs, investors and stakeholders can anticipate further updates and data presentations at upcoming medical conferences. The company's focus on innovative treatments for hematologic diseases positions it as a potential leader in the field, with a strong pipeline of candidates targeting heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

For more detailed information on Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON)'s financials and business developments, please visit the investor relations section of the company's website or consult the filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Disc Medicine Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

