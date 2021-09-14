Disrupting the Review Site Paradigm – Fastbase Launches Trustfeed Consumer Reviews

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Fastbase Inc (OTC PINK:FBSE) has officially launched the Trustfeed brand, a company and consumer review platform disrupting the community-driven consumer review platform market.

For consumers and businesses looking for endorsements, "Ask a friend" has turned into an industry. Online review platforms are reshaping the way buyers choose products and services: for a weekend away, we look at Booking.com, we consult TripAdvisor to plan a longer vacation and Google to find local restaurants. Review systems play a central role in B2B and B2C purchase decisions on marketplaces such as Amazon and Airbnb as well. A growing number of businesses now maintain their own review ecosystems to help customers learn about their offerings.

For businesses, positive reviews build brand credibility, increase sales and improve marketing performance. For consumers, trustworthy systems can give the confidence they need to buy a relatively unknown product, whether a new book or dinner at a local restaurant. In a recent HubSpot Research survey, 1/3 of respondents said review sites played an important role in their purchasing decision-making process.

The stick-in-the-mud is ‘astroturfing' when sellers try to boost their ratings by leaving positive reviews for themselves or negative ones for their competitors (pretending that the reviews were left by real customers). According to a Harvard Business Review article: "Platform design choices and content moderation play an important role in reducing the number of fraudulent and strategic reviews."

Trustfeed software developers and designers were ultra careful about their design choices to ensure that they most accurately reflect users' experiences producing reviews that are helpful to consumers, to sellers and the general public.

Whereas some consumer review sites use human moderators, Trustfeed disrupts the paradigm using AI to aggregate and moderate reviews. Trustfeed processes many filter iterations about each review and surface only the reviews from sources that pass the integrity test.

"Trustfeed is the most disruptive model ever seen in the community-driven consumer review platform space. We made credulity a quintessential pillar in the product research user experience. Soon businesses and consumers will fully understand the power that lies in product review integrity and we will make history together." said Rasmus Refer, CEO and Founder of Trustfeed.

Refer continued: "This is the first of many new global digital services to come from our Global Media Business Unit. We believe Trustfeed will continue to enhance our shareholder and customer value propositions adding new revenue streams to Fastbase."

Fastbase released the beta version of Trustfeed to a select group in early summer, receiving significant interest and user feedback. This week marks the world-wide official launch of Trustfeed.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Nevada-registered web and data company that synthesizes Big Data to provide business insights faster and at a large scale. The company offers a growing suite of business solutions to support B2B lead acquisition, marketing and sales, to provide business data processing and to support companies with intelligent data supply.

Fastbase's international lead acquisitions suite gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics.

Trustfeed is the most recent of Fastbase's software developments and disrupting the community-based consumer review site paradigm. It is a company and product review site that was designed to accurately reflects users' real experiences and show trusted reviews that are helpful to consumers, to sellers and the general public.

Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or helping determine if marketing efforts are effective.

Fastbase's Global Media unit is responsible for monitoring the huge demand for data information/intelligence services to support B2B businesses and incubating leading-edge solutions.

