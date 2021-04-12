U.S. markets closed

District Cooling Market in Middle East to hit $15 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·6 min read

Some of the major Middle East district cooling market players are National Central Cooling Company PJSC, Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation, Siemens AG, Emicool, Stellar Energy, DC PRO Engineering, ADC Energy Systems, Qatar District Cooling Company, Marafeq Qatar, Shinryo Corporation, Ramboll Group A/S, SNC Lavalin, Pal Cooling Holding, ARANER, and Veolia.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the Middle East district cooling market which estimates the regional market valuation will cross US$ 15 billion by 2027. Rising infrastructure expenditure along with growing emphasis toward adoption of advanced technologies will drive the industry dynamics. Growing inclination toward adoption of advanced cooling systems on account of environmental & economic benefits will enhance the industry dynamics.

Absorption district cooling market is set to rise owing to rising infrastructural investments across commercial and residential establishments along with refurbishment and replacement of existing cooling systems. In addition, favourable government regulations toward centralized networks across district energy systems have complemented the demand for these production techniques. In addition, absorption cooling utilizes solar heat for space cooling across commercial and industrial application which further escalates the technology demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2031

Increasing space cooling demand along with rising concerns pertaining to GHG emissions will drive the Middle East district cooling market size. Growing applicability of these systems in extreme climatic conditions across the region including Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia will complement the product adoption. Moreover, government-based utilities including Emicool, Empower and Tabreed have launched various programs to increase the total cooling capacity of existing cooling plants. For instance, in 2020, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) launched a program to upgrade and modernize the Jumeirah Beach Residence district cooling plant. Ongoing government efforts to deliver a structured district cooling network will further sway the business scenario.

Rising capital expenditure toward the construction of commercial and residential infrastructure along with increasing demand for centralized production & distribution of cooling energy network will boost the industry scenario. In 2020, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) completed the new centralized district cooling network across a large commercial building. Increasing public & private investments to construct establishments across hospitality, healthcare, and government/military sector will positively stimulate the business landscape.

Despite the COVID- 19 impact, most projects including the development of district cooling infrastructure are undertaken as scheduled and have not witnessed any significant delay. Moreover, the region continued to progress toward the completion of various district cooling projects as scheduled. The industry hasn’t witnessed any delay in the project commission dates during the pandemic. In addition, growing demand for district/space cooling and rising contractual agreements to enhance the district cooling plants & networks will positively stimulate the business outlook.

Some prime findings of the Middle East district cooling market report include:

  • Government norms toward construction of commercial and residential based district cooling infrastructure.

  • Strong project pipeline along with rising public and private investments toward enhancement of total cooling capacity of the region.

  • Ongoing technological enhancements to integrate efficient cooling system with low GHG emission across the district cooling network.

  • Eminent players functional across the Middle East district cooling market includes Tabreed, Empower, Emicool, DC PRO Engineering, Marafeq Qatar and Ramboll Group A/S.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2031

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Middle East district cooling industry 360 degree synopsis, 2017 – 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Production technique trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 Country trends

Chapter 3 Middle East District Cooling Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2.1 Vendor Matrix

3.3 Innovation & sustainability landscape

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 United Arab Emirates (UAE)

3.4.1.1 Abu Dhabi

3.4.1.2 District Cooling Applicability Regulation

3.4.1.2.1 DC Applicability

3.4.1.2.2 DC Applicability

3.4.1.3 Dubai

3.4.1.3.1 Green Building Regulations & Specifications

3.4.1.3.2 Section 1: Administration

3.4.1.3.3 Re-Commissioning of Building Services – Existing Buildings

3.4.2 Oman

3.4.3 Qatar

3.4.3.1 District Cooling Design and Water Management Code 2016

3.4.4 Saudi Arabia

3.5 COVID– 19 impact on the industry outlook

3.5.1 Top 10 Middle East countries impacted by COVID- 19

3.6 Price trend analysis

3.6.1 Levelized costs of district cooling

3.6.2 Network costs for district cooling

3.6.3 Comparative costs of district cooling sources

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Rising infrastructural spending

3.7.1.2 Extreme climatic conditions

3.7.1.3 Growing focus toward adoption of sustainable technologies

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 Labor shortages

3.7.2.2 Uncertain construction cost, financing and non-guaranteed cash flows

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter’s Analysis

3.9.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.9.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.9.3 Threat of new entrants

3.9.4 Threat of substitutes

3.10 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.10.1 Strategy dashboard

3.10.1.1 National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed)

3.10.1.1.1 Agreement and Partnerships

3.10.1.1.2 Mergers & acquisitions

3.10.1.2 Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation (Empower)

3.10.1.2.1 Agreement and Partnerships

3.10.1.2.2 Project Commissioned

3.10.1.2.3 Upgrading Program

3.10.1.2.4 Construction

3.10.1.2.5 Project detail

3.10.1.2.6 Current Project details

3.10.1.2.7 Upcoming Project details

3.10.1.3 Emicool

3.10.1.3.1 Project Commissioned

3.10.1.3.2 Agreements and Partnerships

3.10.1.4 DC Pro Engineering

3.10.1.4.1 Project Commissioned

3.10.1.5 ADC Energy Systems

3.10.1.5.1 Agreements and Partnerships

3.10.1.5.2 Project Commissioned

3.10.1.5.3 Project Details

3.10.1.6 Qatar District Cooling Company

3.10.1.6.1 Contracts

3.10.1.7 SNC Lavalin

3.10.1.7.1 Contractual Awards

3.10.1.8 ARANER

3.10.1.8.1 Development

3.11 PESTLE Analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


