DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP ACQUIRES ALTA ASSOCIATES, THE PIONEER AND PREMIER EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM IN CYBERSECURITY

The firm continues rapid growth with the addition of industry-recognized experts on cybersecurity, data privacy, and IT risk management talent

Philadelphia, PA, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group, the largest woman-led and woman-founded executive search firm in the U.S., announced today that it has acquired Alta Associates, the industry’s first and premier executive search firm specializing in cybersecurity, IT risk management, and data privacy. Joyce Brocaglia, the firm’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, launched Alta Associates in 1986. Alta Associates helped define and elevate the role of the Chief Information Security Officer while building world-class cybersecurity and IT Risk teams for today’s leading corporations, professional services firms, and cybersecurity companies.

For more than three decades, Alta Associates has specialized in providing leadership to firms ranging from private equity, venture-backed growth companies to the world’s largest and most complex global corporations. Alta Associates’ experienced and tenured search executives bring a significant level of expertise and knowledge of talent that will broaden Diversified Search Group’s capabilities across industry verticals.

“This is a strategic acquisition that will add significantly to our business offering in a key field that touches every client we serve. Cybersecurity, data privacy, and resiliency are top priorities for boards and senior leadership across every sector of our economy,” said Aileen Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Search Group. “Joyce Brocaglia has been a pioneer in this field, and we are delighted to welcome Joyce and her talented team who bring a shared sense of purpose along with deep expertise, insights, and knowledge of talent that will be valuable to our clients.”

Cybersecurity has never been more important, with breach events that can compromise the trust of customers, shareholders, and board members. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat landscape has grown exponentially, driven by the mass acceleration in digitization and interconnectivity, making businesses, institutions, and healthcare providers more vulnerable at every level. As companies integrate hybrid work, artificial intelligence, data science, and automation into their business, there is a critical need for experienced leaders who know how to enable resiliency, innovation, and growth while working with boards and c-suite leadership to mitigate risks.

“We are thrilled to join Diversified Search Group and share our deep, trusted network with a firm that shares our mission and commitment to making a difference,” said Joyce Brocaglia, Founder and CEO of Alta Associates. “Alta Associates’ expertise, combined with Diversified Search Group’s stellar reputation and purposefully different approach to cultivating executive talent, creates a powerhouse that will deliver diverse and exceptional leaders in cybersecurity, risk, and transformational technology at a time when it’s needed most.”

As a part of the acquisition, the Executive Women’s Forum (EWF), Alta Associates’ professional membership organization, will operate under the banner of Diversified Search Group. Founded in 2002, the EWF is the pioneer professional membership organization for women in cybersecurity, risk management, and privacy. EWF has played a critical role in building leaders, transforming companies, and advocating for increased opportunity, access, and representation in this field. EWF also partners with the government to increase public-private relationships and with universities to build a more robust pipeline of women leaders. EWF offers customized programs to build leaders at every stage of their career and provide them with the skills they need to succeed.

“There could not be a better match between our companies who share a mission for advancing diversity and cultivating new leadership, and fits with our strategic growth goals,” said Judith M. von Seldeneck, the Founder and Chair of Diversified Search Group. “Joyce Brocaglia is a highly regarded leader in the industry, and I am delighted to welcome Alta Associates to our firm and look forward to joining forces to build upon our successes.”

About Diversified Search Group

Diversified Search Group is one of the fastest-growing executive search firms and the largest woman-founded executive search firm in the world. Recognized by Forbes as one of the top-ten search firms in the nation, Diversified Search Group has focused on cultivating new leadership to meet the needs of an ever-changing world for nearly five decades. Diversified Search Group operates as a combination of specialty firms: Diversified Search, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search. With a diverse leadership team and deep expertise across a variety of industries and sectors, Diversified Search Group has forged a new path in identifying and recruiting transformative leaders for the future.

Diversified Search Group operates in over a dozen offices nationwide, is based in Philadelphia, PA, and has global reach as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, an international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Alta Associates

Founded in 1986, Alta Associates is widely acknowledged as the pioneer and premier executive search firm specializing in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, and Transformational Technology. Alta Associates is recognized for its deep understanding of the cybersecurity industry and the drivers that shape it. Having successfully partnered with global enterprises for over 30 years, Alta Associates has filled many of the most high-profile Chief Information Security Officer roles and built world-class Information Security, Cybersecurity, and IT Risk organizations. Alta Associates is well known for its ability to attract and deliver top-tier and diverse executives and the teams that support them.

The Executive Women’s Forum (EWF) is the first and largest membership organization for women in Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy. The EWF engages, develops, and advances women leaders at every stage of their careers. Over 15,000 women from nearly every Fortune 100 company have engaged with the EWF. The EWF partners with Corporations to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion, and with industry leaders, Universities, and the U.S. Government to build a more robust pipeline of women leaders. The EWF has an annual Conference that gathers over 1200 women and has a robust online community, EWF CONNECT.

