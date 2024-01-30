Division CEO A Anderson Sells Shares of Zions Bancorp NA

Zions Bancorp NA (NASDAQ:ZION), a financial services company providing a range of banking and related services primarily in Utah, Idaho, Texas, and California, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Division CEO A Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company on January 26, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $44.25 per share, resulting in a total value of $181,116.75.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,349 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at Zions Bancorp NA, with a total of 15 insider sells and 5 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Zions Bancorp NA were trading at $44.25 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.656 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.33, which is above the industry median of 9.345 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.7, indicating that Zions Bancorp NA is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

