DLocal Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$650.4m (up 55% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$149.0m (up 37% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 23% (down from 26% in FY 2022).

EPS: US$0.51 (up from US$0.37 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

DLocal Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 11%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Brazil segment contributing a total revenue of US$159.0m (24% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth US$373.5m amounted to 57% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$65.8m (51% of total expenses). Explore how DLO's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 26% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.1% growth forecast for the Diversified Financial industry in the US.

Performance of the American Diversified Financial industry.

The company's shares are down 11% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 1 warning sign for DLocal that you should be aware of.

