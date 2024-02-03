DocuSign Inc President and CEO Allan Thygesen Sells 7,680 Shares

Allan Thygesen, President and CEO of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU), executed a sale of 7,680 shares in the company on February 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $61.27 per share, resulting in a total value of $470,553.60.

DocuSign Inc provides e-signature solutions that enable businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The platform automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to complete transactions more quickly and accurately while lowering costs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 107,850 shares of DocuSign Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells.

On the valuation front, DocuSign Inc's shares were trading at $61.27 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 228.82, which is above both the industry median of 26.61 and the company's historical median.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.72, with a GF Value of $85.09, indicating that DocuSign Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

