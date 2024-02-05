DocuSign's deal talks with Bain, Hellman & Friedman stall-sources

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bain Capital is screened at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan

By Milana Vinn and Anirban Sen

(Reuters) - Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman have cooled in their pursuit of DocuSign Inc over disagreements on how much they should pay to acquire the provider of online signature services, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The private equity firms, which were competing to buy DocuSign, have not been able to agree a deal price with the company, which has a market value of $11 billion, after weeks of talks, the sources said.

It remains, possible, however, that the deal talks will resume in the future, the sources added, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

DocuSign shares dropped more than 7% in New York on Monday on the news.

A deal for DocuSign would have been one of the biggest leveraged buyouts of 2024. A spike in financing costs in the last two years has made financing leveraged buyouts more expensive and big deals harder to clinch.

DocuSign allows customers to sign documents online from any electronic device. It counts large corporations such as T-Mobile, United Airlines and Thermo Fisher among its clients.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)