Dodge reveals 2025 Charger Daytona EV muscle car

Dodge (STLA) has revealed its next-generation all-electric muscle car — the 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona. Though Dodge says the Charger Daytona is the world’s “first and only electric muscle car” — a title it may hold indefinitely as the EV market pivots — Dodge also surprised its gas-loving fans with an internal combustion version too.

The 2024 all-electric Charger Daytona, which was teased in 2022 as the Charger Daytona SRT concept car, will be all-wheel drive and have a new sculpted body style that features an “R-Wing” pass-through that funnels air through the grill and over the hood. The car will have two trim levels, the “Scat Pack” version with a 670 horsepower setup (good for a 3.3 second 0-60 mph time) and an R/T version with 496 horsepower.

Dodge says the Charger Daytona will retain its title as the "quickest and most powerful muscle car," led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack (shown here), which delivers 670 horsepower and is expected to reach 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds. (Dodge) (Stellantis)

Dodge says both versions employ front and rear “electric drive modules," or motors, with the rear motor including a mechanical slip differential for better traction. Both versions will use a 400-volt architecture and a 100.5 kWh battery pack, good for estimated ranges of 317 miles for the R/T and 260 miles for the higher-performance Charger Daytona Scat Pack.

That Dodge will continue with gas-powered engines came as a surprise, since it had previously said it would phase them out. But recent reports suggest they will make a return.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, shown in Triple Nickel. (Dodge) (Stellantis)

Dodge (confusingly) is calling these gas-powered engines “multi-energy powertrain options,” leading off with the 550-horsepower Charger Sixpack HO model, powered by a 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane “high output” six-cylinder engine, and the 420-horsepower Dodge Charger Sixpack SO model, which uses a detuned version of that engine, dubbed the Twin Turbo Hurricane “standard output” engine. The Hurricane engines are Stellantis’ new inline six-cylinder engines that use twin turbos for enhanced power.

Why the gas-powered Dodge Charger returned

Dodge says the all-new Dodge Charger "presents a distillation of muscle car design through a modern muscular exterior that focuses on function, avoids excess, and subtly acknowledges inspiration from the clean, timeless lines of its predecessors." (Dodge) (Stellantis)

Dodge’s parent Stellantis is in the beginning stages of its Dare Forward 2030 transformation plan, which aims for 50% EV sales in the US by 2030. CEO Carlos Tavares has been more cautious than other CEOs when planning Stellantis’ EV spending and told Yahoo Finance in a recent interview that Stellantis will be reevaluating its EV spending in 2027 before reallocating more capital for it, as opposed to spending a large sum of money in the near term when planning for 2030 and beyond.

Story continues

It seems Tavares and Dodge brand CEO Tim Kuniskis had already planned some flexibility in their long-term strategy for Dodge, knowing that it could push into EV or gas powertrain options, or both, depending on the economics, government incentives, and shifting consumer preferences of the time.

It also doesn't hurt that Dodge's outgoing Charger and Challenger were pretty popular with what the company calls its "brotherhood of muscle."

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance