Does Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Acadia Healthcare Company with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Acadia Healthcare Company

Acadia Healthcare Company's Improving Profits

Acadia Healthcare Company has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Acadia Healthcare Company's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from US$2.72 to US$3.02. That's a 11% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Acadia Healthcare Company maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 13% to US$2.7b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Acadia Healthcare Company's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Acadia Healthcare Company Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Acadia Healthcare Company has a market capitalisation of US$7.1b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$196m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Acadia Healthcare Company with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b is about US$8.1m.

Acadia Healthcare Company offered total compensation worth US$6.8m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Acadia Healthcare Company To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Acadia Healthcare Company is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for Acadia Healthcare Company, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Acadia Healthcare Company that we have uncovered.

Although Acadia Healthcare Company certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here