Does Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Amalgamated Financial Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Amalgamated Financial's EPS has grown 26% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Amalgamated Financial's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for Amalgamated Financial remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 27% to US$263m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Amalgamated Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Amalgamated Financial shares, in the last year. Add in the fact that Maryann Bruce, the Independent Director of the company, paid US$30k for shares at around US$14.81 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Amalgamated Financial.

Is Amalgamated Financial Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Amalgamated Financial has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Growth in EPS isn't the only striking feature with company insiders adding to their holdings being another noteworthy vote of confidence for the company. To put it succinctly; Amalgamated Financial is a strong candidate for your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Amalgamated Financial that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

