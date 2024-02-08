Does ePlus (PLUS) Have the Potential For Value Appreciation?

The London Company, an investment management company, released “The London Company Small Cap Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, US stocks experienced a significant surge, causing major indices to record double-digit gains. In the quarter, the fund returned 11.9% (11.7% net) compared to a 14% increase in the Russell 2000 Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy featured stocks such as ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) provides information technology (IT) solutions. On February 7, 2024, ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) stock closed at $68.07 per share. One-month return of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) was -11.45%, and its shares gained 19.05% of their value over the last 52 weeks. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has a market capitalization of $1.835 billion.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy stated the following regarding ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Initiated: ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) - PLUS specializes in providing IT solutions and optimizing organizations' IT and supply chain processes in the U.S. With a focus on the specialized IT sector, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, PLUS has gained market share in a fragmented reseller market. Prioritizing client tech spending areas has led to double-digit growth and industry-leading gross margins of about 24%, with EBIT margins at 8%. PLUS boasts a robust balance sheet with $20M in net cash, and we see potential for value appreciation, trading below conservative intrinsic value estimates."

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 15 hedge fund portfolios held ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) at the end of third quarter which was 17 in the previous quarter.

