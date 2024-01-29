Does Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Heritage Global with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Heritage Global's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that Heritage Global has grown EPS by 52% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Heritage Global shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 8.3% to 19% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Heritage Global's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Heritage Global Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Heritage Global insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$18m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 17% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Heritage Global Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Heritage Global's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Heritage Global very closely. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Heritage Global has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

