What Does Korn Ferry's (NYSE:KFY) Share Price Indicate?

While Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$58.14 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$49.37. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Korn Ferry's current trading price of US$49.63 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Korn Ferry’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Korn Ferry Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Korn Ferry is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $75.98, but it is currently trading at US$49.63 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Korn Ferry’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Korn Ferry generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -7.5% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Korn Ferry. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although KFY is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to KFY, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KFY for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

