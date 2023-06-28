What Does Perficient, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRFT) Share Price Indicate?

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Perficient’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Perficient Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Perficient seems to be fairly priced at around 8.58% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Perficient today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $74.72, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Perficient’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Perficient?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Perficient's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 34%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PRFT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PRFT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

