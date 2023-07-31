What Does Repligen Corporation's (NASDAQ:RGEN) Share Price Indicate?

While Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Repligen’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Repligen Worth?

According to my valuation model, Repligen seems to be fairly priced at around 5.66% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Repligen today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $164.89, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Repligen’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Repligen look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Repligen, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -16%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, RGEN appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RGEN for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on RGEN should the price fluctuate below its true value.

