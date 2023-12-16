What Does Viemed Healthcare, Inc.'s (TSE:VMD) Share Price Indicate?

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the TSX. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Viemed Healthcare’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Viemed Healthcare Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 31.23x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Viemed Healthcare today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Viemed Healthcare’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Viemed Healthcare look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Viemed Healthcare's earnings are expected to increase by 67%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in VMD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at VMD? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VMD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for VMD, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

