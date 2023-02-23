U.S. markets open in 9 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.50
    +19.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,177.00
    +98.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,206.50
    +109.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.80
    +8.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.28
    +0.33 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.60
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0621
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    -0.0320 (-0.81%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.58 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8140
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,500.38
    +348.96 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    553.92
    +8.29 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

Dole Hit With Ransomware Attack That Had ‘Limited’ Effect

Margi Murphy
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Dole Plc said it was recently hit with ransomware, the latest company to be targeted in a series of high-profile cyberattacks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The fresh food producer said Thursday it was working with cybersecurity experts to contain the impact of the hack, and was cooperating with a police investigation.

The effect on operations was “limited,” the company said in a statement, without giving any further details. CNN, which earlier reported the incident, said production at several of of Dole’s food processing plants had been temporarily shut down, citing a memo from a company unit executive sent to distributors.

A Dole spokesman declined to confirm CNN’s report.

Ransomware infects a business’s systems to encrypt company files, rendering them unusable. The files usually can only be recovered after paying a ransom in return for a decryption key, a process that can take months.

British postal organization the Royal Mail, financial firm ION Trading UK and chipmaker MKS Instruments Inc. were recently attacked by ransomware. The hack of MKS Instruments caused one of its customers, chipmaker Applied Materials Inc., to lose $250 million in sales because of delays.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

