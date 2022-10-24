U.S. markets open in 1 minute

Dolphin Entertainment Announces Partnership with Award Winning Chef Nina Compton and Sweet Management to Open a New Cocktail Lounge with First Location in New Orleans

Dolphin Entertainment
·6 min read
Dolphin Entertainment

SHASHA LOUNGE | SOCIAL AID AND PLEASURE CLUB WILL ALLOCATE A PORTION OF PROCEEDS FOR NATURAL DISASTER RELIEF

Community Events, Premier Access and Special Privileges at ShaSha Will Be Offered Through the Sale of a Membership NFT

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) announced today it has partnered with James Beard Award Winning chef and owner of Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro in New Orleans, Nina Compton, her husband and business partner Larry Miller and Sweet Management Group to open ShaSha Lounge | Social Aid and Pleasure Club, a membership cocktail club and lounge in the Crescent City. Dolphin will be providing marketing services and receiving an ownership stake in the venture, as well. The announcement was made as part of the first annual Fresh Mint Festival, New Orleans' Web3 conference and festival, where Dolphin executives moderated a panel on how web3 and NFTs are impacting the face of the food and beverage and hospitality industries.

ShaSha will offer exclusive memberships to the club through the purchase of Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs), allowing members to unlock elevated access to the lounge, special events and unique content. A portion of all membership and lounge sales will be reserved to help support future disaster relief in the region.

"When thinking about our next concept in New Orleans, Larry and I needed to make sure whatever we created gave back to the city we love, which is one of the many reasons we are so excited about ShaSha," said Compton. "Instead of being reactive each time a natural disaster hits the region, we are choosing to be proactive and raise funds now, so we can disperse immediately at the time of need."

To support this effort, Compton and Miller have recruited award winning chefs Marc Forgione, Michelle Bernstein, Rodney Scott, Tiffani Faison and Stephanie Izard as partners in ShaSha. Each chef will collaborate quarterly on new cocktails, participate in live and virtual events for members, develop exclusive content for the community and individually program the club for one week each year.

"ShaSha Lounge is a brilliant concept, in alignment with Dolphin's professional expertise and passion for charitable giving," states Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O'Dowd. "Private memberships bought on the blockchain, paired with a portion of membership and lounge sales supporting future disaster relief, is a forward-thinking win-win. The combination absolutely plays to the broad relationships and marketing strengths of Dolphin, from all aspects of the entertainment industry and the culinary world. Nina and Larry, and all of the chefs involved, deserve a ton of credit. And, New Orleans is the perfect city to open this new venture."

In addition to serving the public community s, ShaSha will offer a select number of exclusive memberships that will be sold as NFTs, allowing for them to be verifiable and transferable on a yet to be determined blockchain. Ownership of these membership NFTs will provide the holder a myriad of unique and one-of-a-kind experiences and opportunities, including access to private areas and events at ShaSha, virtual events with chef partners, exclusive content and nationwide dining perks.

"By creating a member based cocktail club we are developing a new level of access and allure in the industry," said Miller. "By utilizing Blockchain technology we can create a community around our members, serving them additional experiences and content, while allowing them to sell or even rent their membership NFTs to others."

To provide the highest level of Blockchain and Web3 expertise to the project, the founder group of ShaSha has partnered with Valence, a Web3 company that develops NFT experiences and identity architecture for creators and brands powered by high-fidelity Layer 2 blockchain.

"Valence is proud to partner with Nina and her team to help forge stronger customer relationships and sustained community engagement while pre-funding all-important disaster relief efforts," said Christopher Vroom, Co-Founder Valence Digital, Inc. "Valence's NFT infrastructure helps some of the world's largest brands embrace Web3 with confidence and we're thrilled to support this project."

Compton and Miller are currently evaluating several locations in New Orleans and plan to open the club in 2023. ShaSha Lounge will include a bar, intimate lounge and private spaces for special events, rare tastings, and cocktail classes. Light bites created by Compton will be available, as well as musical performances.

Sweet Management Group will provide operational, marketing and sales support to ShaSha while Dolphin Entertainment and its wholly owned Web3 marketing agency, We Come In Peace and lifestyle and epicurean influence and media relations agency, The Door | idea house, will consult on partnerships, strategic planning and public relations.

ABOUT DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and BHI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. In early 2022, Dolphin launched WCIP (pronounced We Come In Peace), its new marketing, consulting and communications agency focused solely on developing and marketing blockchain, metaverse and Web3 projects and initiatives, for both current and future clients, as well as wholly-owned project investments. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

ABOUT VALENCE

Valence provides NFT experiences and identity architecture for creators and brands powered by our high-fidelity Layer 2 blockchain. We see composable tooling and decentralized Web 3.0 approaches empowering creators and users alike, enabling greater control over data and identity while allowing creators and forward leaning incumbents to benefit from secondary market sales activity, more robust tracking of custody chains and enhanced total market liquidity. The result will be new and highly sophisticated monetization strategies for users, creators and brands alike and a substantially increased total market opportunity.

Our solutions are enterprise-deployed and include high-fidelity NFT minting supported by a verifiable identity architecture, cutting edge UX and design and primitives that expand the boundaries of creative imagination. Valence is a founding member of ArtLedger, the non-profit standards body for the art world.

ABOUT SWEET MANAGEMENT GROUP

Established in 2008, Sweet Management Group (formally The Connect Group) is a culinary marketing and talent representation agency focused on leveraging food, beverage & lifestyle initiatives to engage with food-connected consumers. SMG client roster includes award winning chefs including Marc Forgione, Ludo Lefebvre, Nina Compton, Michelle Bernstein, Tiffani Faison, Rodney Scott and others. www.sweetmanagement.com.

For more information, visit shashalounge.com.

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721757/Dolphin-Entertainment-Announces-Partnership-with-Award-Winning-Chef-Nina-Compton-and-Sweet-Management-to-Open-a-New-Cocktail-Lounge-with-First-Location-in-New-Orleans

