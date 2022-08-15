U.S. markets closed

Dolphin Entertainment Q2 2022 Revenue Increases 19% YoY to $10.3M

Dolphin Entertainment
·12 min read
Dolphin Entertainment
In this article:
  • DLPN
    Watchlist

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We recorded our fifth straight quarter of double-digit YoY revenue growth, up 19% to $10.3 million, and we're on pace to cross $40.0 million in annual revenue this year" said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "In terms of key profit metrics, operating income was $488,958 during the second quarter and we continue to expect to generate a larger annual EBITDA profit in 2022 than we did last year, despite our increased investment in 2.0 opportunities."

Mr. O'Dowd continued, "Speaking of Dolphin 2.0 investments, in May we announced our first such opportunity in our legacy content vertical with a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. "Blue Angels," our first project with IMAX, is already in production, and has a planned H2 2023 theatrical release. In June, we announced a full slate of NFT projects we expect to be released this year. And we continue to be excited by our investment in Crafthouse Cocktails, which is continuing to pick up available locations across the country, and now also internationally with its first distribution deals in London."

Mr. O'Dowd added, "We are also nearing the highly-anticipated opening of Midnight Theatre, a beautiful, state-of-the-art variety theater in the heart of Manhattan, that is one of our 2.0 investments. Last month, Hidden Leaf, a pan-Asian restaurant within Midnight Theatre from acclaimed restaurateur Josh Cohen opened. And Midnight Theatre, prior to its official opening in September, recently held the first of many private events, with the premier of Kevin Durant's basketball documentary, "NYC Point Gods."

"We couldn't be more excited for the balance of the year and onward, as our core business grows, our equity investments take flight, and we continue to evaluate M&A and additional 2.0 investments," concluded Mr. O'Dowd.

Q2 2022 and Recent Highlights

  • Total Q2 2022 revenue increased 19% to $10.3 million as compared to $8.6 million in Q2 2021;

  • Operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, of $488,958, includes non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $415,547, a gain in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $670,878 and an impairment of the right-of-use asset in the amount of $98,857 related to the sublease of one of Dolphin's offices as compared to operating income of $221,293 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which included non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $478,270 and a gain in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $165,000.

  • Net Income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $612,008 includes non-cash items from (i) depreciation and amortization of $415,547, (ii) a gain in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $670,878, (iii) an impairment of the right-of-use asset in the amount of $98,857, and (iv) a gain in the change of fair value of warrants and convertible notes of $279,022, compared to net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $1,349,942 which includes non-cash items from (i) depreciation and amortization of $478,270, (ii) a gain in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $165,000, iii) a gain in the change of fair value of warrants and convertible notes of $333,974 (iv) and a net gain of $1.0 million from the extinguishment of debt.

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $7.2 million as of June 30, 2022 as compared to $9.3 million as of June 30, 2021.

  • Working capital surplus as of June 30, 2022 of $3.5 million, compared to a working capital surplus of $1.3 million as of June 30, 2021.

  • 42West clients received 97 Emmy Nominations, which included our work on the Prime Video series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" which led to 12 nominations and the acclaimed documentary "Lucy and Desi" which earned a total of six nominations. Other nominated projects in which we worked in various capacities include ABC's "The Conners," Apple TV+'s "Central Park," F/X's "Impeachment: An American Crime Story," Fox's "Call Me Kat," "The Masked Singer," "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "The Simpsons," HBO/HBO Max's "100 Foot Wave," "Barry," A Black Lady Sketch Show," "The Flight Attendant", "Peacemaker" and "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," NBC's "American Song Contest," Netflix's "Arcane," Paramount +'s "Star Trek: Picard," "Goliath" and "A Very British Scandal," Showtime's "Ray Donovan: The Movie" and "Yellowjackets" TBS' "Conan" and TNT's "Snowpiercer."

  • 42West client Tom Cruise debuted "Top Gun: Maverick" over Memorial Day weekend, marking his biggest opening weekend ever, and the largest domestic Memorial Day opening in history, grossing $160.5 million. The film has performed remarkably well this summer, and has now passed $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

  • Pan-Asian restaurant Hidden Leaf (at The Midnight Theatre in Manhattan West) opened on July 6. Dolphin Entertainment manages all aspects of publicity and marketing for Midnight Theatre and Hidden Leaf, as well as facilitates talent and commercial relationships within the entertainment and culinary industries.

  • Dolphin Entertainment investment, Midnight Theatre, christened the venue with its first of many private events prior to its official opening this fall. The event was a film screening of Brooklyn Nets superstar and 35V and Boardroom co-founder Kevin Durant's documentary NYC Point Gods. NYC Point Gods profiles the highly influential 80s and 90s NYC hoops legends that emerged out of New York City, highlighting some of the most famous point guards in New York City history, including Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, God Shammgod, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland and Dwayne "Pearl" Washington.

  • IMAX Corporation and Dolphin Entertainment greenlit their first project, Blue Angels, since entering into a multi-year agreement to jointly finance the development and production of a slate of feature-length documentaries for the global market. Blue Angels, co-produced with JJ Abrams, Bad Robot Productions and Zipper Bros Films is currently in production, and is scheduled for a H2 2023 release.

  • Web3 marketing, consulting and communications agency, We Come In Peace (WCIP), has developed a full slate of metaverse related clients and NFT projects to be released this year, including ones with supermodel Bella Hadid and celebrity chefs and restaurateurs Tom Colicchio and Spike Mendelsohn.

Conference Call Information
To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: August 15, 2022
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time
Toll Free: 877-545-0320 International: 973-528-0002
Participant Access Code: 564597
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/46257

Conference Call Replay Information
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 46257
Webcast Replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/46257

About Dolphin Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. In early 2022, Dolphin launched WCIP (pronounced We Come In Peace), its new marketing, consulting and communications agency focused solely on developing and marketing blockchain, metaverse and Web3 projects and initiatives, for both current and future clients, as well as wholly-owned project investments. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

ASSETS

As of June 30, 2022

As of December 31, 2021

Current



Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,185,628

$

7,688,743

Restricted cash

541,883

541,883

Accounts receivable

Trade, net of allowance of $577,029 and $471,535, respectively

4,378,007

4,513,179

Other receivable

1,816,857

3,583,357

Notes receivable

3,362,154

1,510,137

Other current assets

387,229

450,060

Total current assets

17,671,758

18,287,359

Capitalized production costs, net

582,412

137,235

Employee receivable

492,085

366,085

Right-of-use asset

5,244,969

6,129,411

Goodwill

20,021,357

20,021,357

Intangible assets, net

5,458,401

6,142,067

Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net

384,445

473,662

Other long term assets

2,681,228

1,234,275

Total Assets

$

52,536,655

$

52,791,451

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable

$

881,568

$

942,085

Notes payable, current portion

513,183

307,685

Contingent consideration

500,000

600,000

Accrued interest - related party

1,556,546

1,621,437

Accrued compensation - related party

2,625,000

2,625,000

Lease liability, current portion

1,610,779

1,600,107

Deferred revenue

1,189,442

406,373

Other current liabilities

5,330,836

6,850,584

Total current liabilities

14,207,354

14,953,271

Noncurrent

Notes payable

410,959

868,959

Convertible notes payable

2,900,000

2,900,000

Convertible notes payable at fair value

466,255

998,135

Loan from related party

1,107,873

1,107,873

Contingent consideration

210,000

3,684,221

Lease liability

4,309,081

5,132,895

Deferred tax liability

90,655

76,207

Warrant liability

40,000

135,000

Other noncurrent liabilities

18,915

-

Total Liabilities

23,761,092

29,856,561

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

1,000

1,000

Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 9,551,958 and 8,020,381 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

143,280

120,306

Additional paid in capital

133,246,100

127,247,928

Accumulated deficit

(104,614,817

)

(104,434,344

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

$

28,775,563

$

22,934,890

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

52,536,655

$

52,791,451

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations


Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

$

10,290,626

$

8,643,244

$

19,467,735

$

15,820,361

Expenses:

Direct costs

939,389

833,511

2,022,279

1,583,931

Payroll and benefits

6,983,804

5,622,468

13,930,426

10,892,831

Selling, general and administrative

1,519,835

1,194,704

3,039,605

2,718,658

Depreciation and amortization

415,547

478,270

832,785

960,982

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(670,878

)

(165,000

)

(1,434,778

)

200,000

Legal and professional

613,971

457,998

1,552,186

802,606

Total expenses

9,801,668

8,421,951

19,942,503

17,159,008

Income (loss) from operations

488,958

221,293

(474,768

)

(1,338,647

)


Other income (expenses):

Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

1,012,973

-

955,610

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

-

(48,461

)

-

(48,461

)

Change in fair value of convertible notes

244,022

268,974

531,880

(602,475

)

Change in fair value of warrants

35,000

65,000

95,000

(2,497,877

)

Change in fair value of put rights

-

-

-

(71,106

)

Acquisition costs

-

-

-

(22,907

)

Interest expense

(125,348

)

(169,837

)

(274,737

)

(335,031

)

Total other income (expenses), net

153,674

1,128,649

352,143

(2,622,247

)

Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

642,632

1,349,942

(122,625

)

(3,960,894

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(7,224

)

-

(14,448

)

38,851

Net income (loss) before equity in losses of unconsolidated affilates

635,408

1,349,942

(137,073

)

(3,922,043

)

Equty in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

(23,400

)

-

(43,400

)

-

Net income (loss)

$

612,008

$

1,349,942

$

(180,473

)

$

(3,922,043

)



Loss per share - Basic

$

0.06

$

0.17

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.53

)

Loss per share - Diluted

$

0.04

$

0.13

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.53

)


Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation

Basic

9,498,266

7,664,000

9,113,252

7,456,360

Diluted

9,626,143

7,913,396

9,890,621

7,456,360

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712191/Dolphin-Entertainment-Q2-2022-Revenue-Increases-19-YoY-to-103M

