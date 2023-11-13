Donald Smith & Co's Strategic Moves: A Closer Look at Celestica Inc's Portfolio Impact

Insights from the Latest 13F Filing for Q3 2023

Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio), known for its deep-value investment strategy, has recently disclosed its 13F holdings for the third quarter of 2023. The firm, founded by the late Donald G. Smith, has a legacy of focusing on undervalued companies with strong earnings potential. Smith's investment philosophy was deeply rooted in a bottom-up approach, targeting stocks with low price-to-tangible book ratios. The firm's latest moves offer a glimpse into their current market strategy and adjustments.

A Closer Look at Celestica Inc's Portfolio Impact

New Additions to the Portfolio

Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded its portfolio with three new stocks in the third quarter:

Golar LNG Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG) is the standout addition with 914,291 shares, making up 0.76% of the portfolio and valued at $22.18 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) follows, comprising 800,000 shares or approximately 0.13% of the portfolio, with a total value of $3.90 million.

Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) rounds out the new picks with 210,000 shares, accounting for 0.09% of the portfolio and a total value of $2.64 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Holdings

The firm has also ramped up its investment in several companies, with notable increases in:

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI), where an additional 1,269,039 shares were purchased, bringing the total to 2,727,611 shares. This represents an 87.01% increase in share count and a 0.75% portfolio impact, valued at $46.97 million.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) saw an addition of 1,457,191 shares, resulting in a total of 4,800,745 shares. This adjustment marks a 43.58% increase in share count, with a total value of $59.15 million.

Exiting Positions

Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio) has completely sold out of three holdings in the third quarter:

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) saw the sale of all 131,328 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.19%.

Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) was liquidated with all 120,600 shares sold, causing a -0.03% portfolio impact.

Noteworthy Reductions

The firm reduced its positions in 21 stocks, with significant reductions in:

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS), where 1,840,906 shares were sold, leading to a -36.36% decrease in shares and a -0.92% portfolio impact. The stock traded at an average price of $20.47 during the quarter and has seen a 22.55% return over the past three months and a 127.15% year-to-date return.

Triton International Ltd (TRTN) was reduced by 252,714 shares, a -99.42% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.73%. The stock's average trading price was $83.52 during the quarter, with a -3.58% return over the past three months and an 18.86% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consists of 61 stocks. The top holdings include 8.31% in AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE:AER), 5.96% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 5.87% in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO), 4.54% in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X), and 4.06% in Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI). The investments are primarily concentrated across eight industries: Financial Services, Basic Materials, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, Energy, Technology, Real Estate, and Utilities.

