Don't Race Out To Buy Aperam S.A. (AMS:APAM) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Aperam S.A. (AMS:APAM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Aperam's shares before the 27th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.425 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €2.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Aperam stock has a trailing yield of around 7.0% on the current share price of €28.70. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Aperam's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Aperam has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Aperam paid out 71% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (86%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. So we're not too excited that Aperam's earnings are down 3.7% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Aperam has delivered 7.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past eight years. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

Final Takeaway

Is Aperam an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least Aperam's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Although, if you're still interested in Aperam and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Aperam you should know about.

