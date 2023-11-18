Don't Race Out To Buy Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (TSE:CSW.A) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (TSE:CSW.A) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Corby Spirit and Wine's shares before the 23rd of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.21 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.84 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Corby Spirit and Wine stock has a trailing yield of around 6.3% on the current share price of CA$13.35. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Corby Spirit and Wine distributed an unsustainably high 111% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Corby Spirit and Wine generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (78%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Corby Spirit and Wine fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's not ideal to see Corby Spirit and Wine's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.5% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Corby Spirit and Wine has seen its dividend decline 3.7% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Corby Spirit and Wine for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been in decline, which is not encouraging. Additionally, Corby Spirit and Wine is paying out quite a high percentage of its earnings, and more than half its cash flow, so it's hard to evaluate whether the company is reinvesting enough in its business to improve its situation. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

So if you're still interested in Corby Spirit and Wine despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Be aware that Corby Spirit and Wine is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

